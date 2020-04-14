Coronavirus Episode #21 – Bonneville President Darrell Brown

Bonneville has over 1,000 employees at its 21 stations across 6 markets. We find out how the company is dealing with the coronavirus crisis in this interview with Bonneville President Darrell Brown and Communications and Content Manager Candice Madsen. LISTEN

Please make sure you subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. Listen to every episode HERE. RADIO INK’S CORONAVIRUS PODCAST IS SPONSORED BY DOTFM.