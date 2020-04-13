Eytan Shander Lands A Midday Slot

The Second Level with Eytan Shander picked up another spot on the SB Nation Radio network April 13. SB Nation Radio Network and JAKIB Media Partners has Shander hosting weekdays from 11 AM – 1 PM.

Shander, who will continue to host his evening show on weekends, is happy with his new challenge. “I am thrilled and honored to expand my role at SB Nation Radio while furthering the vision of JAKIB Media Partners. This show will be the fastest two hours on radio, aimed at entertaining, informing and leading into an afternoon line-up of millions of fans.”

Joe Krause, President & Founder of JAKIB Media Partners added: “We’re willing to flex our confidence in Eytan while believing in the power of radio-gold during this craziness of the Coronavirus. Collectively, this collaboration with SB Nation Radio will create additional programming partnerships.”