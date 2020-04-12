Tesh Team Hosting 6-Hour Fundraiser

On Friday from 3pm-9pm Eastern, the hosts of the nationally-syndicated radio shows, Intelligence for Your Life & Intelligence for Your Health – John Tesh, Connie Sellecca and Gib Gerard – will broadcast a live 6-hour Facebook fundraiser to benefit the nation’s healthcare workers.

The event will raise money via a GoFundme page, with 100% of the proceeds being used to build care packages that will be distributed to healthcare providers working on the front lines in hospitals across the country.

“We polled a number of hospitals to find out what these doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals need the most, and at the top of everyone’s list are food delivery gift cards for them and their families, as well as items like protein bars, lip balm and soothing lavender hand lotion. They are also in need of iPads/tablets, so patients can communicate with their loved-ones and communicate with nurses without having to contaminate the nurse’s PPE,” said Connie Sellecca. “John, Gib and I are so grateful to each and every one of them; we wanted to do something to help.”

The live Facebook event will also be simulcast and promoted by many of the 300 radio stations that broadcast the Intelligence for Your Life radio show. The event will be produced by D. Scott Meyers.

Here is the GoFund me page.