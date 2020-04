Cumulus hired John Shomby as Director of Programming for the NASH Network in early 2016. It was a newly created position where Shomby oversaw all NASH programming for the network and syndication operations. Before joining Cumulus in Nashville, Shomby spent over 13 years as Director of Programming for Max Media’s five-station cluster in Norfolk/Virginia Beach. Radio Ink has confirmed that Shomby was let go, his position elminated.