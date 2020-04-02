Bonus Podcast Episode – From The On-Air Side of Things

The very popular Chaz & AJ morning show is heard all over the state of Connecticut. Chaz tells us how the WPLR team is covering the coronavirus crisis, what the listeners crave and what it’s like to be on the air during one of the biggest stories of our lifetime. LISTEN
