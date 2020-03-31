Univision Miami Launches New Talk Shows

A couple of South Florida personalities have joined WQBA 1140 AM for two new shows. Jose Alfonson Almora, Journalist and Radio Host along with Father Alberto Cutie, Radio and TV Host, went on the air March 31.

Almora will host A Esta Hora con Almora (At this Time with Almora), weekdays 8 AM – 10 AM, featuring guests and discussion of relevant local, national and international news. Padre Alberto will host Hablando con el Padre Alberto (Talking to Father Albert), weekdays 10 AM – 12 Noon, interacting and engaging listeners in discussion and analysis of current events.

“We are thrilled to have two respected and beloved professionals like Jose Alfonso Almora and Padre Alberto join Univision’s WQBA 1140 AM lineup,” said Claudia Puig, President and General Manager, Univision Miami. “Now more than ever, South Florida audiences need news and information they can trust as well as a forum to discuss current events find a sense of community during these challenging times.”