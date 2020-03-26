“The Car Doctor” Hits A Milestone

Ron Ananian, AKA “The Car Doctor”, will host his 1,500th radio show March 28. The nationally syndicated show airs on 94 stations nationwide through the Talk Media Network.

Ananian, who’s been serving motorists at his shop in Waldwick, NJ since 1978, started his radio journey in 1991 on 1230 WFAS in White Plains, NY and then moved to WOR Radio 710, NYC in 1998.

“I’m proud to reach this milestone and I realize it’s the little lessons I learned early on, that have helped me reach this point,” said Ananian. “I was taught that radio is two things; number one – It’s theater of the mind; you need to paint a virtual picture when you talk. If you can’t explain it so a five year old can understand you, then you’re doing it wrong or don’t know the subject matter. Number 2 – Radio is a minute-by-minute evolution of the hour. The first words out of your mouth count, whenever you talk. You need to think about where have you been, where you are now and where are you going. I don’t do a 60 minute show; I do 60 one minute shows; it keeps the audience in place.”