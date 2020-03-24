KIRO Launches Daily COVID-19 Podcast

Bonneville’s KIRO-FM in Seattle will publish a daily coronavirus to keep Washington State residents in the loop about this rapidly changing news event. Dave Ross and Aaron Granillo will condense the most important coronavirus news of the day into a short podcast format. Together they will follow government officials, healthcare workers, business leaders, and local residents who are making crucial, early decisions … decisions that will soon guide, or warn, the rest of the country. The podcast will be released each afternoon, and a daily “COVID-19” email newsletter is also available for the same information.

Listen HERE