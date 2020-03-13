Radio Ink Postpones, Reschedules Hispanic Conference

The Hispanic Radio Conference has been postponed and is now scheduled for October 15-16 at the Intercontinental at Doral. “Due to the current situation and out of concern for our attendees, sponsors, and staff, we have decided this a prudent and well-advised move. We look forward to seeing everyone in October and will continue to provide updates about the agenda, speakers, and general conference news over the coming months,” stated Deborah Parenti, EVP/Publisher of Radio Ink.

This will be the 11th Hispanic Radio Conference, which was established in 2007 as a unifying forum for Hispanic radio broadcasters. As such, it is the only conference dedicated solely to Hispanic radio and includes the annual presentation of the Medallas de Cortez awards which honors excellence among Hispanic broadcast professionals.