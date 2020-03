The former WABC New York PD joins Hubbard’s all-news powerhouse in Washington, D.C. Monday after spending the last 5 years at WABC. Cumulus recently sold WABC to John Catsimatidis’s Red Apple Media. Schwalb’s title at WTOP is Director of Content Integration and Operations.

Also at WTOP, Sarah Beth Hensley will be taking over the role of Digital News Director. The position became open due to the promotion of Julia Ziegler to Director of News and Programming.