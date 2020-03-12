iHeart Chicago Ready For 312 Day

iHeartMedia Chicago’s Hip Hop and R&B station 107.5 WGCI; R&B and Throwbacks station V103; Christian station Inspiration 1390; Relaxing Favorites station 93.9 LITE FM; New Country station BIG 95.5; and Hits station 103.5 KISSFM, will hold “312 Day” – a day of giving back to the Chicagoland community – on Thursday, March 12.

Each station selected one local community organization to highlight throughout the day and will encourage listeners to lend their support through monetary donations and volunteer services.

“‘312 Day’ is an opportunity for iHeartMedia Chicago to refocus onto Chicagoland charitable organizations,” said James Howard, SVP of Programming for iHeartMedia’s Chicago Region. “We are inspired by what these organizations are doing for our community and we look forward to shining a spotlight on their work.”