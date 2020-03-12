Emmis Continues To Diversify

The company has purchased sound masking business of Lencore Acoustics Corporation. 33 people on Long Island who work for the company are now Emmis employees.

Emmis CEO Jeff Smulyan said, “Today’s announcement is the product of a long process, looking for the right place to infuse the Emmis hallmarks of sales and marketing excellence. Emmis’ experience in building best-in-class operations, coupled with its unique people-first culture is the perfect fit to complement the talented Lencore team, and will give them the resources and support necessary to grow the business . We believe that the continued move toward open-concept offices makes effective sound masking solutions more and more important. We’re excited about where this business can go.”

An Emmis press release states that “Sound masking technology introduces barely perceptible background sound into a space to make environments more comfortable, ensure speech privacy, and increase workplace productivity.”

Lencore does business in nearly every U.S. state and London.