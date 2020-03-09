Celebrating Talent!

(By Buzz Knight) Every once in awhile we have to take a pause in the chaos of the day and stop and celebrate the group that is a prime differentiator in our battle for attention.

TALENT!

As someone who started on-air, maybe I have a different appreciation for the oddities, nuances, and beauty of talent — but isn’t it more critical than ever for us to embrace this bunch? We are fighting hard to remain top-of-mind every day, and if we give up on them and just treat them as a line item, aren’t we asking for trouble?

I applaud people like Fred Jacobs who during his career has always understood the important value proposition of Talent and I also applaud Tracy Johnson and his recent blog post “Open Letter to Radio: It’s time to develop personalities” for bringing this vital topic to the foreground of our conversation.

Let’s evaluate what Great Talent means to a Great Audio Brand:

Talent keeps you live and in the moment when something of local or national importance is going on. Imagine being without talent at a moment of market crisis and shiver at the thought of not being in the moment.

I think of the importance of Talent in Nashville in light of the recent tragedy.

Talent allows you to engage in the moment with your audience while utilizing your important social and digital channels.

Imagine trying to connect with your available audience without Talent and you’re imagining a sterile brand experience.

Talent allows you engage on behalf of your clients with the benefit of the greatest “pitch masters” that can sell products and services in a local market.

Imagine an experience without talent to execute that plan.

I’m sure some of you can celebrate other talent benefits I’m not highlighting.

Please hit me up and let me know what you’re thinking.

We have to celebrate TALENT!