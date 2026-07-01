Rural Radio Network’s Mark Gold Retires After 28 Years

Mark Gold didn’t plan on a life in agriculture, but America’s farmers are better for it. After 53 years in the commodity business and nearly 28 as a daily presence on the Rural Radio Network, the Chicago-based market analyst had his final day on-air on Tuesday.

A Chicago native who swapped medical school for the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Gold spent more than two decades trading soybeans at the Chicago Board of Trade before pivoting to farm marketing advisory work and eventually founding Top Third Ag Marketing, later acquired by StoneX Financial.

Gold’s connection to broadcasting grew from an invitation to join the Rural Radio Network after broadcasters heard his market commentary elsewhere. Each weekday morning, he joined from Chicago to break down the overnight trade and the key factors expected to move grain markets before the opening bell.

As Gold concludes his final reports, the Rural Radio Network is inviting listeners to leave a message of congratulations and thanks, which will be compiled and shared with him in recognition of nearly three decades of daily service to Nebraska agriculture.