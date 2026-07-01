Krueger Takes the Chair as RRC Enters a New Era

The Radio Research Consortium is closing one chapter and opening another, as Steve Schram steps down as Chair of the noncommercial research organization’s Board of Directors, and naming his replacement is only one part of the changes underway.

Schram has served on the board since 2012 and as Chair since 2020. He will remain connected to the RRC through its Emeritus Board.

In his place, the board has elected Kevin Krueger, President and CEO of Atlantic Gateway Communications and WGTS 91.9, as its new Chair. Jim Tazarek, President of Market Enginuity, has been named Vice Chair. Tazarek’s background spans sponsorship, revenue development, and strategic growth for noncommercial radio stations.

A brand refresh is also in the works. The RRC is preparing a new visual identity intended to reflect the organization’s evolution, with an emphasis on both its analytical work and the audiences behind the data.

The changes also mark the retirement of Carol Jacobs, whose tenure with the RRC spans nearly three decades. Jacobs joined in 1997 as a part-time bookkeeper and steadily expanded her role to include accounting, billing, human resources, contracts, office operations, and production support. She served as acting president during key transitional periods and helped lead the organization’s shift to a virtual workplace.

RRC President and CEO Molly Davis reflected on both the departures and the additions.

“RRC has a strong foundation and an exciting future. We’re deeply grateful to Steve for his years of leadership and service, and we’re thrilled to welcome Kevin and Jim into these important roles.”

“Carol’s contributions to the RRC cannot be overstated. Her dedication, expertise, and commitment were integral to our success for nearly 30 years. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy, and we are grateful for everything she has done for our organization and the noncommercial radio community.”