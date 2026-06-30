Men of Standard’s Carree Joins KISS 104.1 Mornings In Atlanta

Cox Media Group Atlanta’s KISS 104.1 (WALR) went looking for inspiration and found it in an award-winning gospel artist. The station has added Isaac Carree to its weekday morning program lineup for an hour-long weekday show with a four-hour Sunday morning edition.

Morning Inspiration will feature a curated blend of gospel music, paired with faith-driven conversation. The extended Sunday edition of the show will feature interviews with notable gospel figures, meditative moments, and worship preparation. With a career spanning more than 30 years, Carree first gained national recognition as a soloist with John P. Kee & New Life Community Choir, later co-founding the award-winning group Men of Standard.

CMG Director of Branding and Programming Michael Saunders said, “We are excited to welcome Isaac Carree to the KISS 104.1 family. His voice, his spirit, and his ability to connect with listeners align perfectly with what our audience expects from us, especially in moments that call for inspiration and comfort.”