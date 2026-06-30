Red Apple Keeps Pulling from the Old CBS News Radio Roster

The pipeline from CBS News Radio to Red Apple Audio Networks keeps flowing. Stacy Lyn, a broadcast news anchor with more than 30 years of experience, is the latest former CBS News Radio name to join the Worldwide News Network, now five weeks into operation.

Lyn’s credentials include an Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence, a Gracie Award, and an Associated Press Award for Outstanding Newscast.

When CBS News Radio ceased operations on May 22 after 99 years of service, Red Apple Audio Networks was positioned to absorb much of the talent. The Worldwide News Network launched the following morning with a first wave of CBS News Radio veterans, including Michael Wallace, Cooper Lawrence, Bill Rehkopf, and Matt Pieper.

Red Apple Media News & Programming SVP Lee Harris said, “Stacy Lyn is exactly the kind of broadcast news anchor we set out to recruit when we launched the Worldwide News Network. She is a proven broadcaster with tremendous credibility and a long track record of delivering breaking news and major stories with accuracy, clarity, and professionalism. Stacy’s experience covering the highest levels of government and the biggest stories in America will be an enormous asset to our affiliates and listeners.”

Lyn commented, “I’m thrilled to join the Worldwide News Network at such an exciting moment in its growth. The commitment to real reporting, factual journalism, and delivering breaking news without agenda is what drew me to this opportunity. The team being assembled here is extraordinary, and I’m excited to help build something truly special for radio stations and listeners across the country.”

Red Apple Media President Chad Lopez added, “From day one, our goal has to build a world-class news organization staffed by the most trusted voices in radio journalism. The addition of Stacy Lyn further strengthens what has already become one of the most impressive news teams in network radio.”