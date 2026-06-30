Black Public Radio’s Long-Awaited Network Is Now Live

Four years in the making, Black public radio now has a collective voice. The Black Public Radio Network formally launched with 15 founding stations, led by Ernest Walker, General Manager of Texas Southern University’s KTSU in Houston.

Plans call for the build-out of national underwriting and sponsorship opportunities, with VuHaus Group tasked with supporting national sponsorship sales. Paragon has signed a six-month agreement to serve as BPRN’s consulting partner, providing research and strategic guidance.

The 15 founding stations span 13 states: KTSU in Houston, KUVO “The Drop” in Denver, WBGO in Newark, N.J., KPVU in Prairie View, Texas, WCLK in Atlanta, WNCU in Durham, N.C., WEAA in Baltimore, HYFIN in Milwaukee, WNSB in Norfolk, Va., WJAB in Huntsville, KJLU in Jefferson City, MO, WRVS in Elizabeth City, NC, WSSB in Orangeburg, SC, WURC in Holly Springs, MS, and WESM in Salisbury, MD.

Walker said, “The launch of the Black Public Radio Network represents a transformative moment for public media and for the communities our stations serve. For decades, Black public radio stations have served as trusted cultural anchors, storytellers, and community connectors. BPRN is about bringing our collective strength together to create a sustainable future, expand opportunity, and ensure our voices continue to be heard and valued on a national level.”