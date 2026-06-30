Tesla Is Cutting FM, But Its Drivers Are Hooked on OTA Radio

Despite the tech-forward reputation of their vehicles, Tesla drivers are radio listeners. Edison Research’s Q1 2026 Share of Ear study finds they devote 67% of all in-car ad-supported audio time to AM/FM, outpacing podcasts, streaming platforms, and SiriusXM.

The analysis of Edison Research data by the Cumulus Media Audio Active Group arrives as Tesla moved last fall to drop FM radio from its entry-level 2026 Model 3 Standard and Model Y Standard trims, making it the first mainstream automaker to eliminate over-the-air radio entirely from any configuration. It has previously removed access to the AM band, which makes the listenership findings even more impressive.

The data takes on added significance given Tesla’s retention numbers. S&P Mobility reports the brand carries a 61.1% loyalty rate, meaning more than 6 in 10 owners return to Tesla for their next vehicle purchase. That outpaces Subaru (60.5%), Toyota (59.9%), and the US industry average (52.7%), making it essential for Tesla media plans to reach current owners in the environments where they’re actually listening.

Across all listening locations, including home, work, and vehicle, AM/FM radio’s lead holds. Tesla drivers devote 47% of all ad-supported audio time to the format. Podcasts rank second at 36%, followed by ad-supported Pandora (8%), ad-supported satellite radio (5%), and ad-supported Spotify (3%).

For Tesla dealers looking to conquest drivers of competitive brands, the case for over the air radio is equally strong. Among all drivers, AM/FM commands an 83% share of in-car ad-supported audio and a 64% share across all locations.

MRI-Simmons Winter 2026 auto purchase intention data found heavy AM/FM radio listeners are 6% more likely than the US average to be “very likely” to purchase a new vehicle within the next year. AM/FM ranks number one in purchase intention for trucks, SUVs, and hybrids/EVs, and second for new sedans and used vehicles. Heavy AM/FM listeners are 15% more likely to buy a new four-door sedan and 17% more likely to be in the market for a minivan compared to the general population.