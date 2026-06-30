iHeartMedia Rallies South Florida Stations for Venezuela Relief

With Venezuela’s earthquake survivors in urgent need of aid, iHeartMedia Miami is mobilizing. Eight of its South Florida stations are joining a Miami-Dade County-led relief effort with Global Empowerment Mission, collecting donations and essential supplies.

Starting today, Tu 94.9, Magic 93.9, Y100.7, 103.5 The Beat, Big 105.9, NewsRadio 610, WIOD, and Fox Sports 940 will call on listeners to donate money and essential supplies to families affected by the disaster, as part of a broader countywide relief effort led in partnership with GEM.

Through Friday, July 3, iHeartMedia Miami’s on-air personalities will share updates and direct listeners to ways they can help, including the collection of nonperishable food, emergency shelter supplies, hygiene products, and pet care items.

GEM President and Founder Michael Capponi said, “The level of destruction in Venezuela is unimaginable, and we are committed to supporting these communities for the long term. We couldn’t carry out this work without our local partners. We saw that clearly five years ago through our partnership with iHeartMedia Miami during Surfside, and we continue to see it today in Venezuela.”

iHeartLatino President Enrique Santos said, “Communities across Venezuela are facing unimaginable hardship after these earthquakes, with families in urgent need of immediate assistance. Through Tuesday’s relief drive, iHeartMedia Miami is proud to stand with Global Empowerment Mission and our South Florida community to raise critical funds and awareness, helping deliver immediate aid and support long-term recovery for those affected.”