Acknowledging a Quarter of a Millennium

The United States of America will mark its 250th Anniversary this Saturday. That’s 10 generations but only 5 lifetimes. America, relatively speaking, is a fairly new nation. It is a significant milestone and one that is surely worthy of the celebration it will receive across the country. Picnics, parties, sporting events, concerts, and fireworks will be plentiful and easy to find this Saturday night. There will be flyovers and the unveiling of monuments.

Media will be in the thick of the celebration. A 24-hour special titled “Disney Celebrates America” will be broadcast across many of the Disney-owned and affiliated channels, including ABC. Country Radio and News/Talk are expected to be the biggest among the formats that will embrace this special occasion, although you will be hard-pressed to find any station that completely ignores the holiday and this once-in-a-lifetime event.

The 250 years that the United States of America has been in existence is an amazing milestone, but I can’t help but imagine in a satirical way that age marker as if it were the age of a radio station celebrating its own anniversary. There would be gasoline giveaways of 250 gallons of gas, $250 cash giveaways, 25% off sales, and, of course, the 250 Days of Celebration that would go with the two and a half centuries. Don’t forget the echo on the VO and the fireworks SFX in the background.

It is remarkable that radio has been around for a bit more than 100 years, but celebrating one’s years of existence is not always positive or appropriate, especially when it comes to celebrating radio station anniversaries.

Think about it: what’s the age of your target audience?

When I hear a station targeting 18-34 touting their 40th anniversary, doesn’t it make the station sound old? The station in the Alternative format bragging about their 3 decades of existence seems a bit off to someone who was 5 when the station launched. Celebrating longevity is a positive… but perhaps don’t be so specific in the cases where those years seem magnified.

Likewise, those stations that are targeting an older audience may find real benefit in announcing their years, celebrating the station’s birthday, and playing off the station’s heritage. Classic Hits, Classic Rock, Classic Country, Classic Hip Hop (I guess any station with “Classic” in its name) are the formats where noting the years brings relatability and a “birds of a feather’ connection. However, even then, it can go too far. Focusing on FUN is so much more attractive than OLD.

When that time does come, and for the formats where it’s appropriate (meaning your anniversary isn’t older than your target), celebrate heritage and longevity in a positive way.

Present live music performances, talent appearances, creative imaging that interests and entertains your audience, and be humble & grateful. That’s something that’s often overlooked. Humility is more attractive than boastfulness. Thanking your audience and advertisers for their support goes a long way. Do it often. Make sure that message is heard above everything else.

Happy Anniversary, America!