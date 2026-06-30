Alvord Steps From Intern Into Affiliate Sales at Compass Networks

Compass Media Networks has appointed Carter Alvord as Associate Director of Affiliate Sales, Sports & News/Talk Programming. Alvord, a 2026 Bucknell University graduate, has interned at Compass since June 2024 and will be based in the company’s New York office.

His role will include supporting affiliate sales for Compass’s sports portfolio, including NFL, NCAA Football and Basketball, as well as News/Talk programming such as This Morning with Gordon Deal and Erick Erickson.

Alvord remarked, “Growing up listening to Anna & Raven sparked my passion for radio. It is an honor to join Compass Media Networks, and I am thrilled to work shoulder to shoulder with Rob Blum and the rest of the affiliate sales team to super serve our affiliates and content partners.”