Eastlan Adds Seattle and Oklahoma City to Its Ratings Portfolio

Eastlan is adding Seattle and Oklahoma City to its monthly measurement service, bringing its total to nine of the 50 largest US markets added in the past year. The first books for both markets will be published today, as Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, and Houston all receive their first Eastlan reports.

The company says the pace of expansion reflects growing demand for ratings data as impressions-based selling accelerates across local and national radio.

“Buyers remind us each day that radio still needs third-party data that underscores its importance,” said Eastlan President Mike Gould.

“The key difference with Eastlan is it allows all users to see the strength of all radio stations in each market — whether that is total impressions of a 6-week flight or the AQH rating for every station in town. Frankly, we are beginning to hear frequently from radio buyers frustrated that their current service, with stations arbitrarily excluded, is not allowing them to buy radio confidently.”