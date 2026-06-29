Mike Golic Sr. Comes Back to ESPN Radio, Son in Tow

Nearly six years after parting ways with the network, Mike Golic Sr. is coming back to ESPN Radio and bringing his son with him. The father-son duo will launch The Golics, a new morning show, on August 3 under a multi-year agreement.

Golic Sr. spent 25 years at ESPN from 1995 to 2020, co-hosting Mike & Mike alongside Mike Greenberg before transitioning to Golic & Wingo. During his run, he also called college football games for the network. Golic Jr. followed a similar path, spending seven years at ESPN across radio, digital, and television while contributing to its college football coverage.

The Golics will slot behind the trio-led UnSportsmanLike in the morning lineup. Elsewhere on the schedule, Matt & Myron moves from its longtime weekend home to afternoon drive, as part of a reshuffled weekday slate built around the momentum of The Rich Eisen Show, which launched last fall.

ESPN Sports News and Entertainment EVP and Executive Editor Mike Foss said, “The Mikes have been building chemistry together since 1989, and it’s a joy to bring their peerless partnership back to ESPN.”