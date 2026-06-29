Z100 Finds Its Night Voice in Los Angeles

Kayla Thomas spent four years as the late-night voice on iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ 102.7 KIIS. Now she’s adding her voice to the flagship. iHeartMedia New York has named the 2026 Gracie Award winner as night host at Z100 (WHTZ), taking over from Josh Martinez.

An Instagram post confirmed that Martinez was let go in last week’s sweeping Multiplatform Group layoffs.

Thomas, who was named a Radio Ink 30 and Under Superstar while hosting Townsquare Media’s PopCrush Nights, moved to Los Angeles in early 2022, when she joined KIIS for overnights and weekends.

She stated, “I’m thrilled to join Z100 as the new night personality. Being on Z100 has been a dream of mine since I started on the radio. I’m incredibly grateful to Thea Mitchem and Mark Adams for believing in me and this opportunity. As someone who grew up on the East Coast, coming home makes this moment even more special, and I can’t wait to connect with listeners every night and be part of what makes Z100 so iconic.”

iHeartMedia New York VP, CHR Programming and Z100 Program Director Mark Adams added, “Kayla is an extraordinarily talented personality both behind the mic and on camera, curates a dynamic social media presence, and possesses boundless enthusiasm and passion. I’m excited to have her join our team at iHeartMedia New York, and know she’ll be a fantastic addition to Z100.”