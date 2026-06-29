A Quiet Chorus of Change

When I first got into radio, there weren’t many women to look to for guidance. In some markets, there were no female local news reporters. Middays were often labeled “housewife time,” built around a narrow idea of both the audience and what women in radio were supposed to be.

There wasn’t really a roadmap—at least not one you could easily see.

That’s changed in some important ways. Today, women are leading stations, shaping brands, and driving content across formats. I see more women in positions of influence than ever before, and that matters. But even with that progress, some of the challenges haven’t disappeared; they’ve just taken on new forms.

What feels different now is the mindset. Mary Sandberg Boyle, VP/General Manager of WGN Radio Chicago, sees it in the next generation. “It’s okay to be competitive… to pursue leadership roles confidently,” she says. “The goal is not to get opportunities because you’re a woman, it’s to make sure women have the same opportunity to compete, win, and lead based on talent, performance, and vision.”

And the shift is significant. The conversation isn’t just about getting in the door anymore. It’s about being able to lead once you’re in the room—without spending energy proving you deserve to be there.

At the same time, not everything has caught up. Heather Cohen, President of The Weiss Agency, points out that while opportunities have grown, equity—especially when it comes to pay—still lags. “There is sometimes a believed discount based on gender,” she says. “Not everywhere and not everyone, but that mindset is one that people like me continue to challenge.”

Translation: The progress is real, but so is the work that remains.

Of course, it’s not just radio. Look at the broader landscape: as of May 2026, a record 154 women are serving in the US Congress—a 44% increase over the past decade. That kind of growth says a lot about access and advancement, but it also reminds us how long it takes to build real, lasting influence.

Radio has followed a similar path. We’ve opened doors and expanded opportunities. Now the focus is on what comes next—ensuring those opportunities translate into leadership, equity, and impact.

For me, the most meaningful shift is this: women coming into the business today are more likely to see a future that includes leadership. And just as important, they’re more prepared to claim it.