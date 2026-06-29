Nominations are Open for Radio Ink’s Best Managers in Radio

They’re the first ones in and often the last ones to take credit. They shine the light on their talent, their teams, and their communities, but rarely on themselves. Radio Ink‘s Best Managers in Radio list exists to change that.

The best managers build winning cultures, develop talent, and find ways to grow even when the market won’t cooperate. Now its their turn in the spotlight. Radio Ink is now accepting nominations for our 2026 Best Managers in Radio list.

Nominate the General Manager, Market Manager, or Regional Manager who makes it look easy, even when you know it isn’t. Nominations close Friday, July 17 at 8p ET. Honorees will be featured in the September issue.

NOMINATE HERE

The 2026 honorees will be featured in the September issue of Radio Ink magazine. Don’t wait. Nominations close Friday, July 17 at 8p ET/5p PT.