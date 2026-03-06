Is Autopilot Killing Your Team’s Creativity?

What’s the most dangerous thing that can happen to a successful show? It’s comfort and familiarity. Not trying anything new or going anywhere unfamiliar. It’s gliding through your day, half paying attention. It’s having conversations and not really listening.

That’s autopilot. And autopilot is where creativity goes to die.

Your Unique Perspective

Radio people often ask me, “How do we come up with better content?” You don’t “come up” with better content. You notice it. Content is everywhere. I don’t mean the internet or prep services. They’re recipes for sounding like every other show. Content is found in:

The awkward exchange at a Starbucks.

The weird text your friend sent.

The moment your kid embarrassed you in public.

But if you’re on autopilot, your brain filters out those moments; it defaults to habit. You just missed tomorrow’s best segment.

Creativity Requires Emotional Reaction

The beginning of great content is almost always a feeling:

“Why did that bother me so much?”

“That was an unexpected and kind surprise.”

“That was humiliating.”

If you don’t pause long enough to register the emotion, you missed a segment.

The Best Hosts Are Observers

The most creative personalities I’ve coached over the years aren’t always the funniest. They’re the most observant. They notice:

Words said and not said.

Tone shifts.

Body language.

Social tension.

They see contrast. Contrast is conflict. Conflict is content. But you can’t see contrast when you’re rushing through your day, mentally checked out.

In his book The Creative Act, famed producer Rick Rubin notes, “Widening one’s scope allows for more moments of interest to be noted and collected, building a treasury of material to draw from later.”

The Best Prep

For one week, have each host bring prep from three real-life situations:

One emotional reaction. One regret, something you’d do differently. One real-life dilemma, something you’re torn over (it could be from your past).

Creativity doesn’t die because you aren’t talented or you’re burned out. It dies because you stopped paying attention. Notice everything. Expand your awareness.

Your show depends on it.