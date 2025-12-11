2023 v. 2025: How Radio’s Digital Sellers Rewrote the Playbook

A lot can happen in two years. In 2023, most radio sales decks still treated broadcast and digital as separate lanes. Today, they’ve merged into one path that follows the listener everywhere as radio companies rebrand around data, attribution, and full-funnel marketing.

Ahead of our January issue featuring the Top Digital Sales Professionals in Radio, Radio Ink asked top sales leaders how their sales approach has evolved over the past two years and what that “digital + radio” transformation means for revenue, clients, and the future of advertising.

Here’s what they told us:

“Two years ago, I might have presented radio and digital as separate entities. Today, I show clients how radio and digital work together: radio builds the demand, and digital captures it. I like to make sure every campaign is integrated and aligns creative messaging and targeting for a well-rounded campaign.”

“Bundled solutions. Custom sponsorships and promotions. Every radio buy must include a digital element.”

“I’ve shifted from selling ‘radio plus digital’ as two parallel products to selling one unified, audience-driven solution. Advertisers aren’t buying platforms, they’re buying outcomes. So instead of starting with tactics, I start with the consumer journey and show how radio and digital work together to create reach, frequency, reinforcement, and measurable ROI.”

Curious about who said what? Radio Ink Magazine’s January issue, featuring Radio’s Top Digital Sales Professionals and our Executive of the Year, comes out Monday, January 5. Click HERE to subscribe today.