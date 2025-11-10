Radio’s 2025 Season of Giving Nears $500K Mark in Week One

Radio stations across the country kicked off the 2025 Season of Giving Tally with an impressive wave of community support, collectively raising $410,567 and mobilizing listeners for causes spanning children’s health, animal welfare, and local youth initiatives.

Mid-West Family Broadcasting La Crosse set a new record with more than $150,000 raised for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, supporting families with children receiving care in Western Wisconsin. Bustos Media’s 32-station network achieved its eleventh consecutive year surpassing $100,000, raising $143,067 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

In the Pacific Northwest, Saga Communications’ KAFE 104.1 (Bellingham, WA) partnered with the Whatcom Humane Society to raise over $55,000 during the second annual Airwaves for Animals Radiothon. The campaign also collected months of pet food donations and helped facilitate multiple adoptions.

Family Life Radio’s Shannyn Caldwell demonstrated remarkable determination by leading her team, “Shannyn’s Kicking Cancer,” in Albuquerque’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk while undergoing her own treatment. In Kansas City, Cumulus Media’s Shay Moore of Power 105.1 organized “Shay’s Pink Power” for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides event, continuing radio’s tradition of using local influence for lasting impact.

Audacy Dallas’ La Grande 107.5 raised $15,000 for Los Primos Dallas through the Chiquilin Swing For The Future Golf Tournament, benefiting Latino youth mentorship programs. Meanwhile, Audacy Milwaukee’s 103.7 KISS FM launched its first-ever bike drive for Bikes for Kids Wisconsin, collecting more than 400 bicycles for children in need.

As the Season of Giving Tally continues through January 1, radio’s generosity is already proving its strength. With nine weeks to go to beat 2024’s grand total of $28.84 million, stations and personalities are encouraged to share their campaigns and totals with Radio Ink Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats to be added to the national count.

To see every story and contribution from this year's Tally click here.