Phoenix to Host Radio Ink’s 2026 Hispanic Radio Conference

As the world prepares for a historic Copa Mundial, Hispanic radio’s biggest annual gathering will bring its own championship-level energy to Phoenix. Mark your calendars for Radio Ink‘s 2026 Hispanic Radio Conference at the stunning Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort, scheduled for May 27 and 28.

“In 2026, Spanish-language radio will not only cover history, it will shape it,” said Radio Ink President and Publishing Deborah Parenti.

“With the World Cup uniting the US, Mexico, and Canada, and the midterm elections just ahead, this conference lands at a pivotal moment for Hispanic broadcasters, both culturally and politically. Radio remains one of the most trusted voices in Latino communities, and this year’s event will showcase that power on the national stage.”

Aside from informative sessions, Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference will again play host to the Medallas de Cortez awards ceremony, Hispanic radio’s most coveted honors. The Medallas de Cortez awards recognize excellence in Hispanic radio programming, sales, and management, named in honor of Raoul Cortez, who founded the first Spanish-language radio station in the United States, KCOR, in San Antonio in 1946.

And this will all happen in a setting unlike any other.

Perched on the North Mountain Preserve, the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort boasts breathtaking panoramic views of the Phoenix skyline and surrounding desert landscape, providing the perfect backdrop for productive sessions and valuable networking.

Conference attendees will enjoy the AAA Four-Diamond resort’s world-class amenities, including multiple pools, tennis and pickleball courts, and lush grounds. This year’s elevated location creates a retreat-like atmosphere while remaining minutes from downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport.

“We’re thrilled to welcome everyone to the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort for an experience that blends education, connection, and celebration. From the Medallas de Cortez awards to sessions exploring the future of Hispanic media, Hispanic Radio Conference is where the industry’s leaders, innovators, and rising voices will come together to shape what’s next,” stated Parenti.

The complete agenda will be announced in the weeks ahead, covering the latest trends, technologies, and strategies in Hispanic broadcasting.

Registration is now open at the lowest price of the year! Secure your spot at this can’t-miss event.