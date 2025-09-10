Study: Text and YouTube Lead in Reaching Ratings Respondents

As fall ratings loom, NuVoodoo’s latest study zeroes in on the listeners who matter most: those in the sample. The research reveals surprising insights into where they can be reached, from text messaging to YouTube, reshaping how stations should plan promotions.

NuVoodoo’s Ratings Prospects Study 26 identifies text messaging and YouTube as the two most effective ways to reach ratings prospects. Both topped a list of more than two dozen marketing channels, ranking ahead of local television, direct mail, and even Connected TV/OTT. Radio itself also landed in the top ten, underscoring that stations remain influential with engaged consumers.

The age breakdown tells an important story for programming and promotions. Among 18–34s, text messaging is the most powerful tool, joined by direct mail, while radio still cracked the top ten. For 25–54s, text and YouTube lead the pack, followed by Facebook and Connected TV.

The research also underscores how social media continues to shape daily listener habits. YouTube sits at the top across nearly every format, with Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok forming a strong second tier of influence. Snapchat maintains traction with younger-leaning formats, though its impact is less consistent, while X/Twitter remains a weekly touchpoint for more than half of P1s in CHR, Hard Rock, CCM, Adult Hits, Classic Hits, and Hip Hop.

Usage patterns shift when broken down by format. CCM and Hard Rock P1s reported higher-than-expected weekly use of LinkedIn, suggesting that even platforms often considered “professional” can deliver audience connection in certain niches. Country P1s, by contrast, show lower engagement with Snapchat, making YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok more efficient priorities.

Beyond weekly use, NuVoodoo emphasizes the importance of daily intensity. YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram stand out for “four times a day or more” check-ins, ingraining them into listener routines and providing repeated opportunities for exposure. By contrast, newer or emerging platforms such as Threads, Bluesky, and Truth Social show limited traction, offering little opportunity for meaningful audience connection.