NABLF Celebrates 2025 Broadcast Leadership Training Graduates

As the organization celebrates 25 years of helping senior-level broadcasters acquire the critical knowledge and skills needed to lead effective teams and operate successful stations, the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Broadcast Leadership Training announced its 2025 class.

This year’s program has concluded, with a graduation held in June for the executive MBA-style educational learning opportunity.

Over the past several months, the foundation has commemorated the program’s silver anniversary by hosting several gatherings, including a leadership symposium and alumni receptions in Washington, DC, and Las Vegas. They also created the “Shooting Star Award” in honor of BLT Founder and Dean Diane Sutter.

The award recognizes a BLT graduate or faculty member for their work as a mentor, advisor, and public servant within the broadcast industry. The first recipient of the award was S. Jenell Trigg, a former broadcast television sales and marketing executive whose career spanned 16 years in the Chicago and Baltimore markets.

Sutter herself was also presented with an eagle at the Celebration of Service to America Awards ceremony for her lifelong dedication to the broadcast industry.

The 2025 BLT Class graduates are:

Dana Bojcic, SVP of Talent Development and Human Resources, Futuri Media

Blake Bridges, GM, WYFF-TV in Greenville-Spartanburg, Hearst Television

JC Campese, VP/Market Manager, Cox Media Group/Orlando

Rebecca Cantu, President/GM, KIII-TV in Corpus Christi, TX, TEGNA

Sean Franklin, VP/GM, WLEX-TV in Lexington, KY, The E.W. Scripps Co.

Nikki Gahan, Regional Digital Sales Manager — Detroit and Minneapolis, FOX Television Stations

Sean Garcia, Director of Creative Services, WSB-TV in Atlanta, Cox Media Group

Cherish Geter, GSM, WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, Graham Media Group

Maurice Gibson, VP of Human Resources, Gray Media

LeAnne Markins, Station Manager, WKBW-TV in Buffalo, The E.W. Scripps Co.

Brian McGhee, Director of Sales, Urban One/Washington, DC

Chris Palmer, VP/GM, WKBT-TV in LaCrosse, WI; Morgan Murphy Media

Ivy Savoy-Smith, SVP/Market Manager, Audacy/Washington, DC

Kristine Strain, VP/News Director and Station Manager, KCNC-TV, Denver

Jason Strongin, SVP of Audio Sales and Client Solutions, TelevisaUnivision

Jennifer Williams, Director of Digital Media and Strategic Initiatives, Bonneville International

Sutter stated, “Over the past 25 years, we’ve created long-term value for the industry by adhering to a core philosophy – helping people reach their full potential prepares them to lead broadcasting into the next generation.”

She added, “I am honored to have been entrusted to shape and guide the Broadcast Leadership Training program to what it is today – an opportunity for professionals to grow and strengthen their talent and skills to take broadcasting to new frontiers. I’m excited about what we’re going to see in the next quarter century and how we’ll continue to innovate, inform, and inspire the communities we serve.”