Women To Watch: Ivani Bing; Power 105.1, Kansas City

Ivani Bing is the Midday Host on Cumulus Media’s Power 105.1 (KCJK) in Kansas City. The impact she wants to have with her listeners is letting them know that they have a voice. She has three features in her show where she lets them share what is on their mind.

“It is my show, but it is theirs too,” she insists. “They are Kansas City, and my show would be nothing without them.”

Bing came to Power 105.1 originally as an intern. “I have worked in all positions here at the radio station,” she explains. “I initially studied communications because I wanted to be an Anchor Woman, and I got my internship in radio to beef up my resume to get my TV internship. As it turns out, I enjoyed radio more than hard news, so I interned a second time, and they haven’t gotten rid of me since. I have worked in sales, on the street team, in production, and now on air.”

“I have had the privilege of experiencing some really cool events with the radio station since I’ve been here. American Idol came to town, so we got to see the auditions and interview the judges. This was the era when Jennifer Lopez was a judge. The NFL Draft was a very cool experience, and just being in Kansas City in general when we won the three Super Bowl titles with the Chiefs and the World Series with the Royals, it’s an energy that you cannot describe.”

“My biggest accomplishment so far is being here as the midday personality at Power 105.1. In my career, everyone told me that I would never get to this point, that I never had what it takes to make it. People tried to break me in this industry and do everything to try and deter me from my goals, but I stuck to my gut and ‘Momma, I made it!’”

“My biggest challenge has been convincing people I was good enough for the positions for which I was applying. I have always been overlooked for positions, but I always put in the work and proved that I am a good employee. Sometimes when they won’t allow you a seat at the table, you have to make your own.”

“Another challenged I have faced is I have tried for the longest to grow my TikTok account, to the point where I was so frustrated, I thought I wasn’t going to post anymore, but I stuck to it and I’m starting to see viral growth every now and then and I am proud of myself! I now challenge myself to create unique, original content to post on all my platforms. I have my Bing Report on YouTube Shorts, Celebrity interviews on YouTube, my ‘Bingy Eats,’ food reviews on TikTok, and then a glimpse at my everyday life and radio/TV career on my Instagram.”

“I don’t know what’s next for the rest of the year or my immediate future,” admits Bing. “Working in radio, you just have to buckle up and be ready for anything, so the seatbelt is strapped and I’m ready to hold on.”

Follow Ivani Bing on Instagram @itsbingybaby, TikTok @itsbingybaby, and Facebook @IvaniBing