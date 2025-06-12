NAB Show New York 2025 Expands With New Tracks For Radio

Last month, it was revealed that NAB Show New York is repositioning the Marconi Awards as a standalone event to open the fall conference. Now, NAB is giving a first look at plans for 2025’s core event, returning to New York’s Javits Center on October 22 and 23.

The conference will offer hands-on demos, expert-led panels, and a Career Fair organized by the NAB Leadership Foundation.

October 22 will serve as Broadcast Day, with programming focused on radio and television. That includes the debut of the Future of Journalism Symposium, tackling automation, AI, hybrid funding models, and the rise of niche news outlets. The Sports Track will convene broadcasters, leagues, influencers, and technologists to explore the next generation of live sports production and distribution.

October 23 will shift attention to creators and emerging media. The day will begin with a keynote fireside chat with digital comedy collective Smosh’s CEO Alessandra Catanese, who will share strategies for growing and monetizing fan communities through exclusive content, direct engagement, and streaming.

Conference tracks will also include the Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum, Local TV Strategies, and Post/Production World New York with Future Media Conferences.

As mentioned, the 2025 NAB Marconi Radio Awards will be presented on the evening of October 21 at the Edison Ballroom, celebrating excellence in radio broadcasting.

Registration for the 2025 NAB Show New York will open in late July.