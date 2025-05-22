Hispanic Radio Programmers Navigate Listener Trust and AI Tools

From on-air authenticity to the benefits and limits of AI, the industry’s leading Hispanic radio professionals on the content side are balancing radio’s timeless challenges and emerging quandaries. As part of our coverage of this year’s Medallas de Cortez finalists, Radio Ink Magazine asked our 2024 Personality and Program Director of the Year nominees their takes on what AM/FM’s modern connection looks like.

To Personality of the Year finalists, What is the most important way in which you connect with listeners on a regular basis?

“It’s vital to make a personal connection with the audience daily by tapping into feelings such as music connection and personal experiences to create a stronger connection with them. I connect with my audience on all platforms – on-air, social media, and website.”

“We’re all just trying to figure life out, and authenticity is everything. It’s not about sounding good on air – it’s about being real. I always emphasize that this isn’t my show, it’s ours – a reflection of the community. I’ve learned that the best way to connect with my listeners is by being a great listener myself. I share life experiences and talk about daily news the same way I would with my own family.”

We asked our PD of the Year finalists, How is AI impacting your station programming, and do you see it as an enhancement or detriment?

“AI is enhancing our programming by streamlining music scheduling, assisting with content analysis, and identifying listener trends that help us stay relevant and hyper-local. However, we’re also very intentional about maintaining a human connection, AI is a tool, not a replacement. Our listeners value authenticity, so we use AI to support our creativity, not replace it.”

“Currently, we use it as an enhancement and for efficiency improvements. At the moment, there are two sides to the use of AI in radio and programming. One side sees it as a positive, using it to write and script imaging and promos, while it can also be used to optimize content for on-air. Some are scared that AI could lead to job displacement and fewer opportunities for human broadcasting. The key is to find the right balance between AI’s capabilities and protecting the integrity of radio in general.”

For more wisdom and insights from this year’s Medallas de Cortez finalists, plus a conversation with Hispanic marketing legend Alex López Negrete, pick up a copy of Radio Ink Magazine on June 9. Click HERE to subscribe today.