Sinclair Communications Leader Bob Sinclair Dead at 79

The radio industry is mourning Bob Sinclair Sr., who helped build Sinclair Communications from a single station in Norfolk to a multi-market radio group with operations in Virginia, Texas, and beyond. The former executive died on April 20 at the age of 79.

Sinclair’s radio journey began in the 1970s, after graduating from Harvard University with a degree in history and joining a company originally founded by his father. In 1977, he led the acquisition of WHNE-AM 1350 in Norfolk, which became the foundation for Sinclair Communications’ expansion in the Hampton Roads region. The company would eventually own five prominent stations in the market.

Sinclair’s other major market was Austin, TX, where Sinclair Communications entered a joint venture with Emmis Communications in 2003. In 2019, Sinclair acquired Emmis’ stake for $39.3 million and rebranded the eight-station Austin operation as Waterloo Media.

The company would also branch out to California and Hawaii.

“Bob was bold in his business decisions – often pursuing unconventional paths – and never shied away from risk when he believed in the opportunity,” the Sinclair family shared in a statement. “Despite having radio stations in several states, his influence remained strong in the company’s direction and continued success.”

Even as the company grew, Sinclair remained actively involved in operations. “Those who knew Bob understood how deeply invested he was in the day-to-day operations of the business—never more than a phone call away from weighing in on song choices, formats, or programming decisions.”

Outside of broadcasting, Sinclair was an avid traveler and golfer. He documented his travels in a book titled Around the World in 80 Minutes.

With reporting from Adam R Jacobson