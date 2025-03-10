Winning Over No-Shows With FOMO

If your radio station is holding a sales seminar – for any reason – make sure you take pictures. (Though I’m sure you already are!) Why are pictures so important? When I hold my station HR recruitment and retention seminars around the country, I have an average RSVP attendance of 60-80%.

I am very proud of that. But as strong as those numbers are, that means we still missed seeing 20-40% of the companies.

I instruct my sellers to immediately contact the no-shows to let them know that they missed a great seminar, and that I am still in town and available to bring the information. Many times, that is not enough to get people to agree to a one-on-one.

So, what can we do to get the no-shows motivated? A picture is worth a thousand words. Send an email to the no-shows, including pictures of your successful event. The no-shows will see the attendees – many of whom they probably know. Chances are they will contact their friends who did attend. And if the event was really awesome, your chances of gaining additional appointments will go up dramatically!

Take those photos… and picture yourself in front of more clients!

Have a question about recruitment advertising? Get in touch with me and I will consider answering it in a future article! If your radio group is looking to capture these dollars, we should talk.