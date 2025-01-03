Top Radio Sales Pros Share Strategies for Tackling Digital Trends

In a world where one in five dollars coming into the industry is digital revenue, what sets radio’s top digital sales professionals apart? Radio Ink asked these high-performing innovators how they approach the new era of digital trends and client engagement.

What are some of your best practices for staying informed about digital trends and technologies? How do you support your team in gaining knowledge of new digital options?

“We have access to a huge and constantly updating knowledge base of digital trends and technologies. We focus on training and understanding the new trends, products and technologies. We don’t suggest anything that we can’t explain in easy-to-understand language to our clients.”

“Our entire sales team relies heavily on the digital team to keep us informed on digital trends and technologies. We have weekly meetings with our digital staff to discuss new products that we offer along with emerging patterns in the digital marketing space. We also have one-on-one meetings to drill down on which of these products make the most strategic sense for our clients.”

“Joining local digital marketing groups both in person and online. Staying active on LinkedIn and other social media platforms. Honestly, I learn a lot from my middle school and high school children!”

