Get Ready To Flip The Calendar

(By Loyd Ford) You’re about to roll over into a new calendar year. Nothing has changed; maybe it’s time for you to change. Maybe it is time to inject more energy, emotion and spirit into your sales efforts for 2025. The new year needs new energy.

Sales Goals Seem To Get Bigger

People get overwhelmed. Maybe not at the beginning of the year, but it happens. Goals seem endless. Clients say no. Management pushes down. You feel it. It builds up.

How do you prevent becoming overwhelmed in sales?

Recognize that the old rule is the best rule: the more you see, the more you sell . You can get lucky in sales, but the bottom line is often about who has the most activity in front of real prospects. Prospects make the decision to buy – not you. Don’t forget this and plan to see more. Find someone on your team to be your encouragement partner . You can easily feel alone in sales, but you don’t have to feel isolated and alone. Get an encouragement partner on your team to keep you honest with yourself and focused on positive results. Doing this will help you have a better 2025 because you will have each other to depend on for better psychology. The more you prep your day, the bigger potential your day will have . Preparing is everything . Show me a seller who isn’t prepared and I will show you a seller that will fail. You might get lucky a time or two, but mostly you will lose. Winning is in the preparation. Don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise. Realize that everyone has ups and downs and everyone faces their time in the barrel . And if you are ever “ in the barrel ,” you’ll certainly always come out of the barrel. Make yourself ready for when you come out of the barrel because that is always coming. Find a way to stay even and calm . Those who panic, lose. This happens again and again. Panic goes with being overwhelmed. Staying calm goes with the understanding that sales has a flow to it. Maturity is understanding that flow and being prepared to make it through the ups and downs of sales so you can achieve your goals.

As you get ready to flip that calendar, know that only mature sellers have some control over the outcome by making sure their presentation numbers rise. Sales often come down to willingness, doing the advance work for any client, not allowing the negatives to accumulate on you, and having a positive attitude focused on service to others.

Sales isn’t a guessing game. What is your plan of attack for Q1?

Ask yourself the important questions. Do you have a personal sales plan for your market, potential clients, and your goals? Have you done your own research on how to grow your sales? That’s how you know if you are ready for 2025.

Loyd Ford is president and chief strategic officer at Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). They help local radio with ratings and revenue. Reach him anytime at 864.448.4169 or [email protected]. Read Loyd’s Radio Ink archives here.