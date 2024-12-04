Gratitude: The Business Booster

(By Randy Lane) While last week was all about giving thanks, let’s express gratitude throughout the year! Gratitude is too essential to our lives and businesses to be celebrated only on one day. There’s a shift toward a more humane workplace rooted in gratitude.

When employees feel appreciated, valued, and empowered, they reach their fullest potential. In their podcast, Harvard Business School’s Francesca Gino and Adam Grant revealed their study highlights the values of gratitude in the workplace:

Increased engagement: Organizations that recognize their people inspire real connection.

Higher productivity: Employees who feel celebrated and valued are more excited to work.

Better retention: A positive recognition strategy boosts morale and breeds loyalty.

Greater motivation: Regular appreciation gives people fresh purpose and momentum.

More satisfied employees: Openly praised employees earn higher loyalty and satisfaction scores.

Stronger connections: Remote teams feel more connected when positive feedback occurs.

Recognition and praise are significant components of gratitude. In our talent coaching practice, we’ve found talent receptive to coaching recommendations when first recognized for their strengths and positive performances.

Shawn Anchor’s New York Times best-selling book Big Potential: How Transforming the Pursuit of Success Raises Our Achievement, Happiness, and Well-Being notes, “Praise creates what I call a ‘virtuous cycle’ – the more you give, the more you enhance your supply. When done right, praise primes the brain for higher performance, meaning the more we praise, the more success we create.”

5 Ways Radio Can Express Gratitude & Recognition

Thank contest winners. Many radio stations still have talent ask contest winners to answer questions like, “What radio station just gave you $100?” That’s like giving your significant other flowers and saying, “Who just gave you a nice bouquet?” Express gratitude and say, “Thank you for listening to the station/show.” Recognize exceptional performance. DeDe in the Morning Brand & General Manager George Cook asks the syndicated team to highlight the Best Bit/Segment of the Week and the Best Character Revealing Break of the week. Say thank you to your community. Max 98.1 just raised $920,000 for the Memphis Ronald McDonald House, and many other stations and shows are giving thanks to their communities in numerous ways this holiday season. “People are ecstatic to receive thank-you notes.” Yes, ecstatic is the word the authors of a study published in Psychological Science used to describe the power of thank-you notes. Salespeople can write thank you notes to clients, talent to endorsement clients, and radio stations to organizations they’re involved within the market. The format doesn’t matter; it can be a snail-mailed note, an email, or a text. Thank your mentors. Expressing gratitude to people who have positively impacted your life and career can boost your happiness.

