12 Tips To Make The Most Out Of The Season of Giving

(By John Shomby) It’s that time of year in radio. Holiday season means radiothon season, so to speak. Whether it be for St Jude, the Children’s’ Miracle Network, Toys for Tots, or any local cause, there are some definite preparations and programming principles to keep in mind as you work to raise some money in your community.

You have a talented airstaff but not all of them have the emotional makeup to host a radiothon for any length of time. Find the ones on your staff who have that attribute and designate them as your hosts for the length of the radiothon. Don’t eliminate the remainder of your air talent. You can have them host the phone bank or do offsite reports from various “collection” points. Assign specific roles according to talents.

Have your Market Manager meet with the air staff, a day or two before the start of the radiothon, to add some motivation. Tell them that ratings take a backseat for the next couple of days and that helping the charity is the top priority. One of my GMs did this every year and really relaxed us knowing we had one, and only one, objective and the absolute support of management.

Don’t pre-promote. Just start the radiothon and go. Research shows that listeners, if they know something like this is coming, will be prepared for an alternative. They’ll come back but you would rather minimize that as much as possible.

Decorate the studio with as much about the charity as possible. One of our promotion directors assembled a collage of every air staff member’s child or a child close to them and had it displayed in the control room facing each personality. Adds emotion to the cause.

Utilize your RDS feed throughout the radiothon promoting the call-in donation number repeatedly. This is the one-time song information should take a back seat.

Be uber-vigilant with your music scheduling. Make sure the music outside of any story songs fits the mood of the event. Avoid drinking, partying, or sad breakup songs. Go off the rotational page a bit and create a radiothon playlist of positive hits that can play around all the live talk.

Talent must LISTEN to every vignette/story song as it plays on air. This will help them stay in the mood and react to what was heard, naturally. Urge them not to be afraid of a short pause either. The story sinks in with your listeners and can motivate them to donate.

Always come out of a story song/vignette with your donation number, at least, twice before moving on. The story songs and interviews usually create the most response, so you want your listeners to react with a donation.

Speaking of story songs/vignettes, if there is one or several that get strong reactions from listeners, make those your “hot rotation” items to play every hour or two. Remember that the TSL for any radiothon is very low with lots of short tune-in. The more you play the strongest material, the better.

Instruct those working the phone bank to pass on any callers who have stories of their own. Get their numbers and have a personality call them back and the rest of the audience can hear their story. In my years of doing radiothons, some of the most powerful moments came from callers into the donation line. Pay attention.

Let your air staff know it’s okay to show emotion. Listeners will react to the station’s personalities’ feelings and the phones will ring. If there were any time to be REAL, this would be it.