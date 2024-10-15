2024 Power of Urban Radio Forum Hits Sees Record Attendance

The 2024 Power of Urban Radio Forum, hosted by Kizart Media Partners and the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters, brought together a record-breaking event attendance of global marketers and media executives in Washington, DC.

Keynote speaker Tara DeVeaux, Burrell Communications Group President and CEO, emphasized the vital connection between Black-owned agencies and Black radio, stressing that their mutual success relies on strong partnerships.

The inaugural CMO workshop and panel discussion also attracted a standing-room-only crowd, featuring senior executives from AARP, General Motors, Fresh Markets, US Bank, and leading global media agencies such as Dentsu, Publicis, IPG, Omnicom, Burrell Communications Group, and Greene Group.

Procter & Gamble Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard reinforced the company’s commitment to diverse media, stating, “P&G is doubling down on its commitment and investment in diverse media.”

Kizart Media Partners Managing Partner Sherman Kizart commented, “At the NABOB Fall Conference and Power of Urban Radio Forum we successfully raised the bar for Global Marketers and the Global Media Agency community to expand and increase investment with diverse-owned and diverse targeted media.”

The event, held in conjunction with the NABOB Fall Conference, aimed to encourage increased investment in diverse-owned and targeted media, tapping into the $1.5 trillion Black consumer market. NABOB is a division of the United States Black Chamber of Commerce.