Radio Ink’s Parenti Among 2024 Gracies Leadership Honorees

The Alliance for Women in Media has announced the 2024 Gracies Leadership Awards recipients, celebrating the achievements of influential women in the media industry. Among this year’s honorees is Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti.

Additional award winners are iHeartMedia EVP Entertainment Programming Jennifer Leimgruber, PBS Chief Programming Executive Sylvia Bugg, The Walt Disney Company SEVP and Chief Human Resources Officer Sonia Coleman, Wondery CEO Jen Sargent, and NBCUniversal Entertainment CFO Holly Tang.

AWM will also present the Legacy Leadership Award to Sylvia Strobel, President and CEO of Twin Cities PBS, in recognition of her significant contributions to AWM and her past role as AWM Chair.

AWM President Becky Brooks said, “The Gracies Leadership Awards celebrate the women who are shaping the future of media through their vision, innovation, and leadership. This year’s honorees are trailblazers driving transformation in an ever-evolving industry.” Brooks noted the upcoming milestone of the 50th anniversary of the Gracie Awards in 2025, highlighting the ongoing mission to advance women in media.

The 2024 Gracies Leadership Awards will be presented on Tuesday, November 19, at Tribeca 360° in New York City. The luncheon will also feature the AWM Foundation Student Fellowships, offering female journalism students the opportunity to attend the 2024 Gracie Leadership Awards. Applications for the fellowship are open until October 4.