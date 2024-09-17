This Isn’t About You!

(By John Shomby) Congratulations! You have just accepted – or have been promoted to – a new position leading a staff who has absolutely no idea who you are or what you are about. With all the consolidation of stations, clusters, and responsibilities going on in our business right now, we are finding a lot more individuals who fit this description than in the past.

I had a recent conversation with a client about just that situation. He was given the added responsibility of another market after some management cuts there and was asking me how he could lessen any feeling of mistrust or job insecurity with his new staff, who lost a long-tenured manager.

(As a sidebar, I was very pleased that he even was concerned enough to ask that question. That tells me a lot right there.)

I’ve been in similar situations like this or had to follow a manager who was replaced at a station. The angst of the remaining staff in that building can be palpable. How can you diffuse these feelings as you begin your new position? What can you do to settle the staff down as quickly as possible?

First and foremost, go in knowing that it is NOT about you in any way, shape, or form. It IS all about them, and they need to know it from day one. There’s a good chance they feel they have not been heard by previous management, so HEAR them above all. DON’T go in with fire in your eyes and a dictator-like mentality, setting immediate rules and guidelines. Back in the day, that was acceptable, even the norm. Now? It’s a very different story dealing with some very different generations who need a more personal touch.

Get to know and understand the staff’s fears, concerns, and aspirations. Do your homework BEFORE you arrive on the scene. Get some information on each staff member so that you have a good idea of their work, company, and life history. I used to make it a habit of communicating with each individual before my official start of any new programming job just to get some of the basics from them.

I would ask each about their history at the station and his/her overall job description, etc. So, when I walk in the door, I am already aware of each individual personality, and they have a decent idea as to who I am.

Once you are in the building, be mobile. The old MBWA (Management by Walking Around – a phrase coined by Tom Peters, author of the ’80s business bestseller Passion for Excellence) still works! Walk around and meet each staff member where they work. Sit with them and do most of the listening. Give them your time. Aside from listening, your function should be total transparency about why the change was made, the station’s general direction, and asking for their assistance to help shape the future.

Create an immediate communication comfort level, which, I can almost guarantee, will lead to increased trust. What I would not recommend is the old in-your-office-one-on-one meetings with them on the other side of your desk. You will, most likely, find an openness and honesty that these employees had bottled up inside of them but are ready to emerge. (BTW – I’d do this no matter how long you are at the helm!)

After meeting with everyone on their terms, you should have a decent idea as to the issues and concerns that need to be addressed first, etc. From there, ALWAYS keep those lines of communication constantly open with each staff member. MBWA regularly! As one of my GMs once told me, “In the absence of knowledge, people assume the worst.”

First impressions are lasting impressions. Get off to a good start, and make sure it’s always about them!

Based in Nashville, TN, John Shomby is the owner and CEO of Country’s Radio Coach. He is focused on coaching and mentoring artists, radio programmers, and on-air talent to help them grow and develop inside the radio station and the industry. Reach John at [email protected] and 757-323-1460. Read John’s Radio Ink archives here.