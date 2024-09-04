Why I’m Going To Cincinnati

(By Pat Bryson) In one week, top radio sellers and managers will gather in Cincinnati, Ohio to learn, exchange ideas, and mingle at the Radio Masters Sales Summit. I’ll be there participating on a panel to discuss topics near and dear to our hearts: sales, management, and recruitment.

Why do we take the time, money, and effort to attend gatherings like the Radio Masters Sales Summit? We see them as opportunities to learn, grow, and perfect our craft.

Years ago, I transitioned from being a member of a sales team to managing that team. I had decided the year before that I wanted to move up and began to prepare to do so. Or so I thought. I went back to school and spent a year studying management. Perhaps that made the challenge a bit less difficult, but not much. I learned that there are two types of management skills: hard skills and soft skills. I needed to work on both. And, yes, I’ll be sharing some of my “lessons learned” with the group.

The day we stop learning, we may as well hang up our spurs. Business, life, and all things change quickly and constantly. We must adapt and change as well. And I can’t think of a better way to do it than to enjoy an adult beverage with the most dedicated and innovative minds in radio and share what works and what’s new. The Radio Masters Sales Summit will provide that opportunity.

I always come back from these meetings invigorated and having had my belief in the power of radio reaffirmed. And I return a little bit smarter.

Will you be joining us? It’s not too late to register. Hope to meet you there.

Pat Bryson is the CEO of Bryson Broadcasting International, a consulting firm that works with sales managers and salespeople to raise revenue. She is the author of two books, A Road Map to Success in High-Dollar Broadcast Sales and Successful Broadcast Sales: Thriving in Change available on her website. Read Pat’s Radio Ink archives here.