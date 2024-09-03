Man Faces Prison After NHPR Journalists Targeted Over Exposé

A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for his involvement in vandalizing the homes of New Hampshire Public Radio journalists initiated in response to an NHPR report criticizing a prominent local businessman.

Tucker Cockerline was sentenced in a Boston federal court on August 27. He was charged in June 2023, along with Michael Waselchuck and Keenan Saniatan, for threatening graffiti and property damage. These attacks were in retaliation for NHPR publishing an article by Lauren Chooljian detailing sexual misconduct allegations by businessman Eric Spofford.

The lawsuit detailed five incidents in April and May 2022 at the homes of Chooljian, her parents, and her editor, Daniel Barrick. The fallout from this story led NHPR to produce a podcast titled The 13th Step, detailing the investigation and subsequent harassment, which garnered national recognition, including an Edward R. Murrow Award and a Pulitzer Prize nomination.

In 2023, a defamation lawsuit filed by Eric Spofford against NHPR was dismissed. Spofford, who ran the Granite Recovery Center for drug rehabilitation, had accused NHPR of tarnishing his reputation. The judge found no substantial evidence of reliance on false statements or actual malice in NHPR’s reporting.

Additional related lawsuits were also dismissed, with arguments highlighting potential free speech implications. Spofford was not criminally charged in relation to the vandalism and has denied any involvement.

Under the maximum penalty for his actions, Cockerline could have faced up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and restitution. Waselchuck has pleaded guilty to related charges and is awaiting sentencing. Saniatan is also expected to enter a guilty plea.