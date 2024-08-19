Pierre Bouvard To Receive Radio Wayne Leadership Award

Cumulus Media Chief Insight Officer Pierre Bouvard is set to be honored by Radio Ink with the Radio Wayne Distinguished Leadership Award for his outstanding and ongoing service to the radio industry at the Radio Masters Sales Summit 2025 in Cincinnati.

Bouvard is being recognized for his contributions to forward the radio sales industry throughout his career, especially via Cumulus, Westwood One, and the Audio Active Group.

As a special presentation, Bouvard will also unpack the wild and unprecedented story of Steve’s Pest Control in Columbia, MO – one of radio’s greatest success stories. As seen in Radio Ink‘s headlines, this small pest control company grew from one truck to leading the Columbia market in unaided awareness at 34%, beating all national brands thanks to consistent and powerful AM/FM usage.

As Pierre observes, “Steve’s Pest Control knows what Madison Avenue has forgotten. To generate substantial sales and profit, a business needs to create future demand rather than just obsess over short-term sales.”

