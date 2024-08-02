Sweeping Conservative Endorsement Urges House To Protect AM

A Conservative think tank is the latest organization to voice its support for the bipartisan AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act. The American Principles Project, led by Terry Schilling, sent a letter to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson voicing unanimous support for AM.

The letter, also addressed to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and Majority Whip Tom Emmer, was signed by a coalition of leaders from various conservative groups and media outlets, including Salem Media Group.

The AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act would mandate AM radio’s continued inclusion in all automobiles made or sold in the US as automakers seek to eliminate the band in both electric and combustion vehicles. Automaker lobbying efforts crept over $7 million in Q2.

In their statement, APP discusses how former FEMA leaders have expressed that AM radio’s broad signal range and durability are critical for the National Public Warning System’s effectiveness. Radio’s local connection is also touted in the letter, from business to community sports to religious institutions.

The American Principles Project lastly says, “Political discourse is the backbone of democracy. In America, the First Amendment protects speech and, as Americans, we are the great beneficiary of the wonderfully dynamic political discourse on our airwaves. Some of the most influential Americans, from Martin Luther King, Jr. to Rush Limbaugh, have broadcast on AM radio. If you believe, as we do, that political speech is paramount to our success as a nation, maintaining this vital mode of debate is important to our national future.”

Along with Schilling, signatories of the letter include:

Jon Schweppe, Policy Director of the American Principles Project

Ryan Walker, Executive Vice President of Heritage Action For America

Jude Russo, Managing Editor of The American Conservative

Richard Manning, President of Americans for Limited Government

Jordan Sekulow, President & CEO of ACLJ Action

Judson Phillips, Founder of Tea Party Nation

Chuck Muth, President of Citizen Outreach

Andrew Langer, President of the Institute for Liberty

Travis Korson, Director of Public Policy at Frontiers of Freedom

Nic Anderson, Vice President of Government Affairs at Salem Media Group

Noelle Huizenga, Vice President of Public Policy & Communications at the National Religious Broadcasters

Gavin Wax, President of the New York Young Republicans Club

John Pierce, Chairman of the National Constitutional Law Union

Aiden Buzzetti, President of the Bull Moose Project

Ziven Havens, Policy Director of the Bull Moose Project

The letter closes with, “Leaders across the spectrum, including Hugh Hewitt, Sean Hannity, Erick Erickson, Mark Levin, and President Donald J. Trump, have expressed their support for maintaining AM radio in vehicles. We are proud to join them today in signaling our support for H.R. 8449, the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, and we encourage prompt House passage of this legislation.”

Delays have stalled the progression of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act in the House. The legislation remains in the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, with discussions postponed until at least September 9. The Senate version of the bill has been waiting for a vote for over a year now.

If not passed by December 20, the bill will need reintroduction in the next Congressional session.

The NAB has released new PSAs asking radio listeners to contact their members of Congress by texting AM to 52886, urging them to support legislation that ensures AM radio remains in cars. Get them for your station here.