Blast From The Past: Jim Miller; WTIF-AM, 1966

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Jim Miller at WTIF-AM in Tifton, GA in 1966.

Miller would go on to become Sales Manager for Mattox Broadcasting, before retiring to Waycross, GA.

Thanks, Jim! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.